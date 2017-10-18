Plzeň politicians convey disagreement over Crimea to Zeman

Politicians in Plzeň expressed their criticism of comments made about Crimea by the Czech president, Miloš Zeman, when he visited the region on Wednesday. Plzeň governor Josef Bernard relayed a statement from regional councillors denouncing the head of state’s words in Strasbourg last week, when he called the annexation a fait accompli and said Kiev should seek financial compensation from Russia.

For his part, Mr. Zeman reiterated his position in Plzeň but said that his words to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe did not “legitimise” the annexation.