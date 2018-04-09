Plzeň lead cut to seven points after collapse at Bohemians

Ian Willoughby
09-04-2018
Viktoria Plzeň have seen their lead in Czech football’s top flight shrink after an embarrassing defeat to Bohemians 1905. The West Bohemians went down 5:2 to the Prague side in the capital on Sunday, a result that leaves them just seven points clear of second-placed Slavia Prague, who had earlier beaten Brno 1:0.

Plzeň had appeared to have the title sown up going into the winter break after opening up a large gap at the top. However, since then they have only one game in seven outings. There are seven rounds remaining.

 
 
 
 
 
 
