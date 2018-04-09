Plzeň lead cut to seven points after collapse at Bohemians

Viktoria Plzeň have seen their lead in Czech football’s top flight shrink after an embarrassing defeat to Bohemians 1905. The West Bohemians went down 5:2 to the Prague side in the capital on Sunday, a result that leaves them just seven points clear of second-placed Slavia Prague, who had earlier beaten Brno 1:0.
Plzeň had appeared to have the title sown up going into the winter break after opening up a large gap at the top. However, since then they have only one game in seven outings. There are seven rounds remaining.
