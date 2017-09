In football, key defender for Czech league leaders Viktoria Plzeň, David Limberský, faces surgery and is likely to be out for several weeks, the club has said.

Limberský suffered face injuries during Saturday’s game against Mladá Boleslav and had to be taken from the pitch to hospital. He now faces surgery, the club has said.

The player will certainly miss Thursday’s Europa League game against Israel’s Beer Sheva and possibly both upcoming league matches against Slavia Prague and Sparta Prague.