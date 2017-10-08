Plzen celebrates birth of famous lager

The west Bohemian city of Plzen celebrated 175 years since the birth of its famous Pilsner brew at the weekend.

On October 5, 1842 beer master Josef Groll made the first Pilsner beer, the world’s first-ever pilsner type blond lager, which inspired much of the beer produced in the world today, many of which are named Pils, Pilsner and Pilsener. He used hops from Žatec, soft water and his own malt. The recipe has not changed over the years.

Open air celebrations with Pilsner beer, good food and music took place on the main square on Saturday.