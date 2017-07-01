Plískova wins Eastbourne title

Daniela Lazarová
01-07-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

World number three Karolina Plíkova beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-4 to win the Aegon International at Eastbourne for the first time on Saturday. It was the 25-year-old Czech third seed's ninth title as she prepares for the start of Wimbledon on Monday. The last Czech player to win the Eastbourne title was Jana Novotná in 1998, who then went on to triumph at Wimbledon two weeks later.

Related articles
Petra Kvitová, photo: ČTK

Sports News

In Sports News this Monday: Kvitová takes title in Birmingham to continue impressive return; Czechs disappointed to exit European U21…
Norway - Czech Republic, photo: CTK

Sports News

In Sports News this Monday: Czech World Cup hopes fade with draw against Norway – Jarolím accuses players of schoolboy mistakes; Schick…
Karolína Plíšková, photo: CTK

Sports News

In Sports News this Monday: After reaching fourth round in Paris Karolína Plíšková discusses her now regular appearances in second…
More
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 