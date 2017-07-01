World number three Karolina Plíkova beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-4 to win the Aegon International at Eastbourne for the first time on Saturday. It was the 25-year-old Czech third seed's ninth title as she prepares for the start of Wimbledon on Monday. The last Czech player to win the Eastbourne title was Jana Novotná in 1998, who then went on to triumph at Wimbledon two weeks later.
Defence ministers from six countries focus on cooperation in Prague
Sting: My father and grandfather had to point rifles at Germans – thanks to the EU I’ve never had to
EU summit opens with spat between President Macron and Visegrad Group
Gun use bill passed by lower house
Czech Republic has highest percentage of unfilled jobs in EU