World number three Karolina Plíkova beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-4 to win the Aegon International at Eastbourne for the first time on Saturday. It was the 25-year-old Czech third seed's ninth title as she prepares for the start of Wimbledon on Monday. The last Czech player to win the Eastbourne title was Jana Novotná in 1998, who then went on to triumph at Wimbledon two weeks later.