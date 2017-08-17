Karolína Plíšková has advanced to the third round at the Cincinnati Open. The world number one had little trouble in overcoming Natalia Vikhlyantseva of Russia 6–2 6–3. However, Plíšková’s compatriot Petra Kvitová has exited the tournament after being beaten 2–6 3–6 by Sloane Stephens of the USA.

Earlier leading Czech players Tomáš Berdych, Lucie Šafářová and Barbora Strýcová were all knocked out in the first round in Cincinnati.