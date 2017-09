Karolína Plíšková has been knocked out at the quarter-finals stage of the US Open in New York. The Czech’s 6-7 3-6 defeat to Coco Vandeweghe of the United States on Wednesday means that Plíšková will lose her world number one ranking after eight weeks at the top.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic is guaranteed to have a pair in the doubles final at Flushing Meadow, with Lucie Šafářová and Barbora Strýcová set to meet Lucie Hradecká and Kateřina Siniaková in the semi-finals.