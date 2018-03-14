Plíšková reaches quarter finals in Indian Wells

Ian Willoughby
14-03-2018
Czech women’s tennis number one Karolína Plíšková has reached the quarter finals at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in the United States. The 25-year-old overcame Amanda Anisimov of the US 6-1 7-6. The 16-year-old, who is ranked 149 in the world, had earlier caused an upset by knocking out Plíšková’s compatriot Petra Kvitová.

 
 
 
