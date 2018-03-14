Plíšková reaches quarter finals in Indian Wells

Czech women’s tennis number one Karolína Plíšková has reached the quarter finals at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in the United States. The 25-year-old overcame Amanda Anisimov of the US 6-1 7-6. The 16-year-old, who is ranked 149 in the world, had earlier caused an upset by knocking out Plíšková’s compatriot Petra Kvitová.