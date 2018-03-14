Plíšková reaches quarter finals in Indian Wells

Czech women’s tennis number one Karolína Plíšková has reached the quarter finals at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in the United States. The 25-year-old overcame Amanda Anisimov of the US 6-1 7-6. The 16-year-old, who is ranked 149 in the world, had earlier caused an upset by knocking out Plíšková’s compatriot Petra Kvitová.
Demonstrations held in 11 cities over election of Communist MP Ondráček to chairman post
Tesco to sell its Prague My store
National Museum discovers fake gems in its collection
Czech Republic caught up in plastic waste disposal crisis in Europe
David Whiteman: the forgotten Czech story of the man who triggered World War I