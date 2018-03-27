Plíšková reaches last eight in Miami while Kvitová bows out

Karolína Plíšková has reached the fourth round at tennis’s Miami Open. The Czech women’s number one and world number six overcame Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan, who withdrew from their third round match in the second set. Plíšková will face Victoria Arazenka of Belarus for a place in the semi-finals in Miami.

Her compatriot Petra Kvitová will not reach that stage of the tournament after a fourth round exit to Jelena Ostapenko on Monday.