Plíšková reaches first semi-finals in WTA finals

The Czech tennis player Karolína Plíšková has reached the semi-finals at the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore for the first time. Plíšková easily overcame Garbine Muguruza of Spain 6-2 6-2 in Tuesday’s match.

The Czech had previously swept past Venus Williams of the US in her first outing in Singapore and has now come first in the White Group. The prestigious WTA Finals brings together the top eight players in women’s tennis.

This year Plíšková became world number one for the first time and currently stands at third in the rankings.