Karolína Plíšková officially becomes world women’s tennis number one on Monday. The 25-year-old Czech moved to the top of the rankings after Romania’s Simona Halep was defeated in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last week. Plíšková, who comes from Louny in north Bohemia, has moved to the top despite a second-round loss at Wimbledon and despite never having won a grand slam tournament. She is currently leading the rankings by 185 points.