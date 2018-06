The Czech women’s number one Karolína Plíšková has knocked another compatriot out of tennis’s French Open. After overcoming Barbora Krejčíková in the first round in Paris, the 26-year-old beat Lucie Šafářová in the second on Thursday.

However, Plíšková had to come from behind before winning 3-6 6-4 6-1 against Šafářová, who has hinted she may quit tennis this year.