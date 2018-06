The leading Czech women’s tennis players Karolína Plíšková and Petra Kvitová were knocked out in the third round of tennis’s French Open on Saturday.

Plíšková lost to 1-6 2-6 to Maria Sharapova of Russia, while Kvitová was beaten 7-6 7-6 in Paris by Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, bringing her run of 13 consecutive wins on clay to an end.