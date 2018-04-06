Plans for social housing discussed at ministry

There should be no more than 12 apartments in social housing units planned by the Ministry for Regional Development, the Czech News Agency has learned following meetings between ministry representatives, the Platform for Social Housing and MPs from the Pirate Party. Under the plan, the state and not municipalities would pay for social housing facilities’ construction.

In the past the Platform as well as the Pirates took issue with plans for new social housing facilities over the worry that the plan to lead to the creation of more generic shelters than genuine “anonymous” apartments. The concentration of families on the brink of poverty or social exclusion could lead to ghettoization and additional problems. The Pirate Party has cited studies showing the importance of proper housing for peoples’ well-being and general overall success.