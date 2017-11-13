Pithart to receive Pelikán award

Politician, lawyer, essayist and former dissident Petr Pithart is to receive this year’s Pelikán award recognizing outstanding contributions to political culture and civic dialogue. The award, named after Olomouc native Jiří Pelikán, is given by the bimonthly Listy.

Jiří Pelikán, who died in Rome in 1999, was a former communist and former head of Czechoslovak state television in the 1960s; he backed the Prague Spring and escaped from Czechoslovakia in 1968 after the Soviet-led invasion. He was given political asylum in Italy and was later elected to the European Parliament for the Italian Socialist Party.