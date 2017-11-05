Pirates would challenge government without confidence vote

Daniela Lazarová
05-11-2017
The Pirates party has said that it would not tolerate a government without confidence ruling the country for a longer period and would file a complaint with the Constitutional Court.

Party leader Ivan Bartoš made the statement in response to President Zeman’s words that a government without confidence was better than early elections. The claim drew a negative response from all parties including one from election winner Andrej Babiš from the ANO party who said he would not want to govern without a vote of confidence for four years.

 
 
