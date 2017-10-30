Pirates to support ANO’s candidate for chairman of lower house

The Pirates party has said it will support Radek Vondráček from the ANO party for the post of chairman of the Chamber of Deputies. Party leader Ivan Bartoš said the move was in recognition of ANO’s resounding victory in October’s general elections.

The party has proposed its own deputy chair Vojtech Pikal for the post of deputy chairman of the lower house. The Pirates have likewise expressed interest in chairing the security committee in the Chamber of Deputies.