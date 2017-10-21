Pirates rule out cooperation with ANO

The Czech Pirate Party, who received around 10 percent in the general elections, have reiterated their rejection of entering a coalition with ANO or tacitly supporting a government led by Andrej Babiš’s party. The Pirates’ leader Ivan Bartoš said they would not cooperate with ANO in view of the fact that Mr. Babiš and a senior party colleague are facing criminal charges over alleged abuse of EU subsidies.
