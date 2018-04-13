Pile up on D1 highway blocks traffic for more than three hours

A pile-up involving a number of transport trucks and a delivery truck on the D1 highway on Friday saw traffic blocked for 3.5 hours on the 178th kilometre near Brno.
Three people were injured in the accident.
Police on site redirected traffic to the closest exit. The blockage led to a six-kilometre-long traffic jam.
