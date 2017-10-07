Physicist and scientist Armin Delong dies at 92

07-10-2017
Czech physicist and scientist Armin Delong has died at the age of 92, the ctk news agency reported citing family sources. Professor Delong was the founder of electron microscopy in Czechoslovakia. In 1990, he served briefly in the Czechoslovak government of prime minister Marián Čalfa. Delong created the prototype of the table microscope for which he received the gold medal award at the World EXPO58 in Brussels.

 
 
 
 
 
 
