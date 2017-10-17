Pharmacists join GP’s protests against underfunding

About one third of general practitioners and medical specialists will close their offices on Wednesday to protest against rising red tape and underfunding of outpatient care.
The protests have also been joined by some pharmacists, who will symbolically close down for half an hour on Wednesday morning.
GPs and outpatient specialists, including dentists, criticise the health ministry for favouring primarily hospital care for new funds.
