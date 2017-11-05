Pharmacists demand fair financing

Pharmacists are demanding changes in the system of financing according to which they are paid. The head of the Association of Pharmacists Lubomír Chudoba says that the Czech Republic is one of the few remaining countries in the EU where the income of a pharmacy depends on how expensive medicines it sells. He points out that this in unfair to both pharmacists and patients.

Pharmacists are demanding fixed supplementary charges for medicines, a change in financing which would reflect the services provided rather than the cost of medicines sold and set rules governing the establishment of new pharmacies.