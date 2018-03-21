Petra Kvitová to play J&T Prague Open

In tennis, Petra Kvitová has said she will take part in this year biggest tennis tournament in Prague, the J&T Banka Prague Open.

Kvitová will be appearing alongside Karolína Plišková, Lucie Šafářová, and Barbora Strýcová in the event taking place between April 30 and May 5.

Kvitová last played in a Czech tournament seven years ago. Kvitová is currently placed ninth in the WTA rankings.