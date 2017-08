13th seed Petra Kvitová has reached the third round of the US Open after beating Alizé Cornet 6-1, 6-2 in just 59 minutes.

“I don’t have any expectations here in the US Open or in the American hard court season,” Kvitová said afterwards. “I’m just taking every match one day at a time.

Up next, the two-time Wimbledon champion will take on the winner between No.18 seed Caroline Garcia and Ekaterina Alexandrova.