Petra Kvitová back as Czech top seed

Daniela Lazarová
01-07-2018
Kvitová is back as the Czech top seed on the WTA ladder. Kvitová now ranks seventh place where she replaced Karolína Plíšková after the latter crashed out of Eastbourne. Plíšsková dropped to eighth place.

Kvitová has claimed five titles in 2018, two on hard courts, two on clay and one on grass, in Birmingham last weekend.

 
 
 
 
 
 
