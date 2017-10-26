Petr Pavel says NATO seeking to renew links with Russia: report

Top Czech NATO official Petr Pavel has signalled moves by the western military alliance to renew some ties with Russia, Pavel, the chairman of the alliance’s Military Committee, said, according to a TASS report, that its top representatives should meet with members of the Russian general staff by the end of the year. The moves are an attempt renew military and political relations, he added. NATO relations with Russia were frozen following the annexation of Crimea and conflict in eastern Ukraine.