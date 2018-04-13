Petr Čech and Arsenal secure last four Europa League place

13-04-2018
Arsenal’s Czech goalkeeper Petr Čech helped his team secure a last four place in the Europa League on Thursday night against CSKA Moscow.

Arsenal took a comfortable 4:1 first leg lead into the second leg away tie. But the Gunners were given a shock after conceding two goals on either side of the half time break.

Late goals by Welbeck and Ramsey calmed their nerves ahead of the eventual 2:2 draw.

 
 
 
 
 
 
