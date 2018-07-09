Petition demanding resignation of Justice Minister Malá signed by over 2,000 people

More than 2,000 people have signed an internet petition calling on Minister of Justice Taťána Malá to resign over allegedly plagiarising parts of her university thesis. Czech Radio reported last week that Ms Malá’s thesis contained undeclared passages from another student’s published work and in one instance she even copied the original text along with two typing errors.
At a press briefing on Monday, Ms Malá denied that she plagiarised the work, repeating that she had spent months of hard work on her thesis and had defended it successfully at her university.
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said on Sunday that Ms Malá should probably resign if it is proven that she plagiarised parts of her university theses.
