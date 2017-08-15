A petition has been launched to encourage the Czech government to take more refugees. The petition says the country could easily take 1,500 refugees, primarily Syrian women and children. The petition points out that Czechs in the past took refugees, from White Russians in the 1920s to Namibian children in the more recent past, without any problems. Czechs should ignore the suffering of people living under dictatorships, it adds. So far, the Czech Republic has accepted 12 refugees and is facing European Commission disciplinary procedures for failing to live up to its pledge to take its quota of refugees now in Italy and Greece.