Petition against Communist MP Ondráček delivered to lower house

Organizers of the protests against the Communist MP Zdeněk Ondráček, who was appointed chairman of the lower house committee overseeing the General Inspectorate of the Security Forces, delivered their petition to the lower house on Wednesday.
Mr Ondráček, who beat protesters as a riot squad officer prior to the Velvet Revolution which overthrew the communist regime in 1989, has already announced he would step down from the post following massive protests on Monday in Prague, Brno and other Czech cities.
The organizers of the petition have collected more than 14,000 signatures so far.
Demonstrations held in 11 cities over election of Communist MP Ondráček to chairman post
