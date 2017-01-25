News Per capita asylum requests in Czech Republic way below EU average

25-01-2017 07:59 | Ian Willoughby

The Czech Republic is one of the states with the lowest per capita number of asylum applications in the European Union, according to an international study conducted in the third quarter of last year by Eurostat and quoted by the Czech News Agency. While the EU average was 702 asylum requests per million residents, in the Czech Republic the number was only 28. Eurostat said that almost 1.28 million people had applied for asylum in the EU between the start of October 2015 and the end of September 2016. Only 1,265 of those requests were made in the Czech Republic.

Plíšková knocked out of Australian Open but will still become world number three 25-01-2017 07:33 | Ian Willoughby Karolína Plíšková has been knocked out of tennis’s Australian Open. The Czech lost 4-6 6-3 4-6 to Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia in the quarter-finals of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year on Wednesday. However after reaching the last eight in Melbourne for the first time, Plíšková, who is 24, will now climb to third in the world rankings, her highest ever placing.

Police: Crime rate down 12 percent last year 24-01-2017 15:51 | Ian Willoughby The number of recorded crimes in the Czech Republic fell by 12 percent year-on-year in 2016, according to figures released by the police on Tuesday. Deputy police president Jaroslav Vild said crime had fallen in all regions of the country, including Prague, last year. Some 53 percent of the roughly 220,000 crimes registered last year were solved, Mr. Vild said. The number of murders was at a 25-year low.

Czech Republic saw third highest net gain from EU in 2016 24-01-2017 14:23 | Ian Willoughby Last year the Czech Republic received some CZK 79.6 billion more from the European Union than it paid into the coffers of the 27-member bloc, according to figures released on Tuesday by the Czech Ministry of Finance. It was the third highest net gain for the Czech Republic since it joined the EU in 2004. The country has obtained more from the bloc than it has paid in for each of the last 12 years.

National Museum to fully reopen after renovation by mid-2020 24-01-2017 13:45 | Ian Willoughby Prague’s National Museum will be fully reopened following a major renovation job by the middle of 2020. Work on the institution’s main building will stop in October next year for a large exhibition marking the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia in 1918, National Museum director Michal Lukeš said on Tuesday. He made the comment after showing Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka and Culture Minister Daniel Herman around the main building, which at present resembles a construction site. He also said a tunnel was being built from the historical building to the nearby former Federal Assembly, which is also part of the National Museum.

Sobotka rejects Zeman commission nominee over “informing to StB” 24-01-2017 13:12 | Ian Willoughby Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has rejected a nominee put forward by President Miloš Zeman for a commission examining who should be recognised as a member of the anti-Communist resistance during the previous regime. Mr. Sobotka said Mr. Zeman’s candidate Karel Srp had done a lot for independent culture under communism. However, he said, public information showed that Mr. Srp repeatedly informed to the StB secret police. Though a court ruled in 2000 that his name had wrongfully been listed in StB records, former members of the pre-1989 underground say he did indeed inform on them to the secret police.

Weather forecast 24-01-2017 12:11 | Ian Willoughby It should be cloudy in the Czech Republic on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching up to -2 degrees Celsius. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing point for at least another week.

Thailand deports Czech accused of knowingly spreading HIV 24-01-2017 12:00 | Ian Willoughby Police in Thailand have deported a Czech man wanted in his native country for knowingly spreading the HIV virus, the AP news agency reported. Zdeněk Pfeifer, who is 49, was arrested on the island of Phuket last week. He is accused of not informing dozens of male lovers that he had HIV; at least three contracted the disease. Mr. Pfeifer could face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty of grievous bodily harm.

Smog alerts called off in many parts of Czech Republic 24-01-2017 11:50 | Ian Willoughby Smog alerts have been brought to an end in a number of regions in the Czech Republic, including Prague and Central Bohemia. However, a fresh smog warning has been imposed in the Zlín region in southern Moravia. Most of the country’s regions were declared to have excessively high levels of dust particles in the air at the end of last week. The authorities in Prague had been considering introducing temporary free public transport in a bid to reduce car numbers but that idea has been dropped. Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has said the government will consider any suggestions on how to reduce smog put forward by the Ministry of the Environment.