People pay homage to victims of communism

People around the country on Wednesday paid homage to the victims of communism. The day of remembrance coincides with the anniversary of the execution of politician Milada Horakova after a show trial on June 27, 1950.

At a ceremony commemorating Horakova, the widow of the late president Vaclav Havel, Dagmar, said it was a sad paradox that on the day of remembrance of the victims of communism President Zeman had appointed a government that would have to rely on support from the Communist Party.