People pay homage to victims of communism

People around the country on Wednesday paid homage to the victims of communism. The day of remembrance coincides with the anniversary of the execution of politician Milada Horakova after a show trial on June 27, 1950.
At a ceremony commemorating Horakova, the widow of the late president Vaclav Havel, Dagmar, said it was a sad paradox that on the day of remembrance of the victims of communism President Zeman had appointed a government that would have to rely on support from the Communist Party.
Czech president burns giant red underpants at press briefing
Merkel calls Sudeten German expulsion “immoral”, drawing Czech ire
Czech restaurants and pubs facing serious shortage of workers
Ozzy Osbourne performing in Prague with Hollywood Vampires, featuring Johnny Depp
Czech President, Communist Party leader openly reject foreign minister nomination