The authorities frequently fail to inform people that their phone was tapped by the police, according to Czech public television. As a result, many people have no idea their privacy was invaded. The issue was highlighted by Journalist Janek Kroupa who says he has proof his phone was tapped in 2012 but he never received notice of the fact that the wiretapping had been concluded. According to Czech law the police have a duty to inform people that they had been tapped in connection with an investigation. In 2015 the police reportedly wiretapped 202 phones. Only 90 people were later informed about the fact.