Pen Club demanding apology from President Zeman

The Czech Pen Club has slammed President Zeman for attacking the media in his inauguration speech last week and is demanding an apology from the Czech head of state.

In a statement sent to the CTK news agency the Pen Club says the president’s claim that certain media, including Czech public television, attempted to manipulate public opinion amounted to an attack on press freedom.

Mr. Zeman had no proof for his claim, he was merely inciting hatred towards journalists and he should apologize for his words, the statement says.