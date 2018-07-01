Pearl Jam to perform in Prague

Daniela Lazarová
01-07-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The American rock band Pearl Jam will perform at Prague’s O2 Arena on Sunday night.The concert is part of the group's European summer tour.

The band which boasts over 85 million albums sold worldwide and a 2017 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has performed in Prague on five previous occasions, most recently in 2012.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 