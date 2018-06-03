Pavel Nedvěd turns out for seventh tier side to play with son

Retired football legend Pavel Nedvěd played a one-off game for the Czech lower league club Skalná on Saturday. Nedvěd, who is 45, took part in the match in order to fulfill his dream of lining up alongside his son, also called Pavel, the Czech News Agency said.

The Nedvěds were on the losing side in the encounter, which took place in the seventh tier of Czech soccer, as Skalná were overcome 4:1 by Královské Poříčí.

Pavel Nedvěd spent five years at Italy’s Lazio and eight at Juventus and in 2003 became only the second Czech to win the Ballon d’Or as European footballer of the year. He earned 91 international caps.