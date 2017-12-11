Parts of collapsed bridge being transported to concreting plant

Workers have begun disassembling parts of a footbridge which collapsed in Prague’s Troja over a week ago. Parts of the bridge are being transported to a nearby concreting plant for expert assessment, the spokeswoman for the Technical Administration of Roadways of the Capital of Prague Barbora Lišková confirmed.
The cause of the sudden collapse, on December 2, has not yet been determined. Four people were injured in the accident, two of them seriously.
