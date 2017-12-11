Parts of collapsed bridge being transported to concreting plant

Jan Velinger
11-12-2017
Workers have begun disassembling parts of a footbridge which collapsed in Prague’s Troja over a week ago. Parts of the bridge are being transported to a nearby concreting plant for expert assessment, the spokeswoman for the Technical Administration of Roadways of the Capital of Prague Barbora Lišková confirmed.

The cause of the sudden collapse, on December 2, has not yet been determined. Four people were injured in the accident, two of them seriously.

Related articles
Photo: CTK

Collapse of Prague footbridge raises concerns regarding state of other bridges

The collapse of a footbridge across the Vltava River which left four injured on Saturday, has raised concerns regarding the state of…
Bridge on the Vltava River in Miřejovice, photo: Pepavasa, Public Domain

Czechs to invest over one billion crowns to raise bridges

The Czech government is planning to elevate eight bridges that span the Vltava River to open the route between Prague and Germany for…
Negrelli viaduct, photo: Jvs, CC 3.0

Negrelli viaduct in Prague to undergo extensive reconstruction

The Negrelli viaduct in Prague, the first railway bridge to be built across the Vltava River in 1850, is set to undergo extensive reconstruction,…
