Parties preparing to intensify campaigning for October’s elections

The main political parties in the Czech Republic are planning to step up their campaigning in the coming weeks for October’s general elections, the Czech News Agency reported.

The Social Democrats are set to launch the main phase of their campaign in all 14 Czech regions on Tuesday.

The Civic Democrats will make major presentations of their programmes two days later, as will ANO and the Mayors and Independents group.

The Communists will take their campaign to the next level on September 16, while both TOP 09 and the Christian Democrats are also planning large events for the post-holidays period.