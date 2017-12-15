Parties fill commission to investigate OKD sale

Czech political parties have appointed the lawmakers who will lead an investigation into the privatisation of the hard coal mining company OKD.

The commission of inquiry was agreed Tuesday and should deliver a full report within 10 months. The chairman of the commission still has to be named. The privatisation in 2004, when a key role was taken by the then finance minister and former Czech Social Democrat prime minister Bohuslav Sobotka, has long been a subject of controversy.

Critics say the sale price for part of the mining company grossly underestimated its overall assets, including for example the firms vast portfolio of flats and real estate around the eastern city of Ostrava.