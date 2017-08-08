Partial lunar eclipse viewed by many on Monday evening

On Monday evening, observers in the Czech Republic were able to view a partial eclipse of the moon between 8:20 pm and 9:18 pm. Images of the eclipse were published online. Best-positioned to view the celestial event were inhabitants of southeast Moravia, news site iDnes reported. A total lunar eclipse is to take place next July 27 - the first to be visible in the Czech Republic since 2015. It will also be the longest this century, lasting one hour and 44 minutes.

 
