Parents who kidnapped their children wanted on European arrest warrant

Police are searching for two children who were kidnapped by their parents from a children’s home in Strakonice, South Bohemia on Friday. The two brothers, aged four and 10, were removed from the parents by the court. They were abducted during regular visiting hours in the home.
The parents are now wanted on a European Arrest Warrant, the South Bohemian police spokesman Jiří Matzner told the Czech News Agency on Sunday. According to the police, witnesses saw the parents with both children in Freyung, Germany.
