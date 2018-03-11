Paralympics: national sledge hockey team loses in overtime against South Korea

Jan Velinger
11-03-2018
The Czech national sledge hockey team lost by a score of 3-2 in overtime to South Korea in their opening match at the Winter Paralympics in Pyeonchang. Seung Hwang Jung scored twice including the sudden death goal.

 
 
 
