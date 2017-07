The final of the Czech Bowl in American football is set to take place in Prague on Monday evening. The Prague Black Panthers, who have dominated the competition for the last five years, are due to face the Ostrava Steelers, who were the worst team in the league last season but are now in contention for the title, 20 years after their only Czech Bowl triumph. The game is being held at the ground of soccer club Viktoria Žižkov and will be broadcast live on Czech Television.