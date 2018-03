Christians in the Czech Republic joined millions around the world in celebrating Palm Sunday.

Believers joined a procession re-enacted the entry of Christ into Jerusalem in which they carried branches and sang the Hosanna going from the Church of St. Jiri to St. Vitus Cathedral.

The procession was followed by a mass celebrated by the Archbishop of Prague, Cardinal Dominik Duka.

The celebrations will culminate with a concert by the Hradec Králové Philharmonic Orchestra.