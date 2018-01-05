Palát forces “save of the year” from Price

In other NHL action, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ondřej Palát forced what NHL.com called the save of the year from Montreal Canadiens' goalie Carey Price although 2018 is only a few days old.

Jumping on a rebound from Price, Palát shot at what appeared to be an open net. Somehow, the Montreal goaltender managed a “roll over save” and to get his skate on the puck.

The clutch back-to-back saves, which came in overtime, allowed the Habs to win the game in a shootout, snapping a five-game losing streak.