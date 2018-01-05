Palát forces “save of the year” from Price

Jan Velinger
05-01-2018
In other NHL action, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ondřej Palát forced what NHL.com called the save of the year from Montreal Canadiens' goalie Carey Price although 2018 is only a few days old.

Jumping on a rebound from Price, Palát shot at what appeared to be an open net. Somehow, the Montreal goaltender managed a “roll over save” and to get his skate on the puck.

The clutch back-to-back saves, which came in overtime, allowed the Habs to win the game in a shootout, snapping a five-game losing streak.

