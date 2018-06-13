Ozzy Osbourne performing in Prague with Hollywood Vampires, featuring Johnny Depp

Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath fame will perform in Prague on Wednesday evening. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter is currently on the Europe leg of his “Farewell World Tour”, which began in May and wraps up in 2020.

Osbourne is celebrating more than five decades as a stage performer. His special guests include The Hollywood Vampires, an American rock supergroup formed in 2015 by Alice Cooper, the actor Johnny Depp, and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry to honour the music of rock stars who died from excess in the 1970s.

Black Sabbath bid farewell to its fans with their own trek, “The End”, which ended in February 2017 in Birmingham, England.