Over 30 percent of bridges in Central Bohemia are in poor shape

Over 30 percent of bridges in the Central Bohemian region are in a poor state and 11 percent are in dangerous condition, Jaroslava Pokorná Hermanová, governor of the Central Bohemian region, told journalists on Wednesday.

Only 10 percent out of the total 1,844 bridges in the Central Bohemian region are in excellent condition, according to the results of an annual monitoring of the state of bridges in the country.

Concern regarding the state of the country’s bridges was sparked after the collapse of a footbridge across the Vltava River on December 2, which left four people injured. Experts are still assessing what caused the bridge, which stood between Prague’s Troja with Císařský Island, to collapse.