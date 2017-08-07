Over 2,600 same-sex couples have entered into registered partnerships in the Czech Republic since the law was enacted eleven years ago, Jan Fiala, from the Equality, Recognition and Diversity Platform told journalists on Monday. The law on registered partnerships came into effect on July 1, 2006. Registered partnerships have a much lower divorce rate than regular marriages. Since the law came into effect only 14.5 percent of registered partnerships have been divorced, while in the case of regular marriages, the rate is about 50 percent. The law on registered partnerships provides for the right to information on the health condition of the registered partners and the right to inherit property just as in regular marriage.