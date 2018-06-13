Over 20 per cent of Czechs aged 18-30 at risk of poverty, Caritas says

One in five young adults in the Czech Republic is at risk of falling below the poverty line, according to the local branch of Caritas, an international Catholic relief and development charity. Some 300,000 people between the ages of 18 and 30 are essentially living from pay packet to pay packet, according to a survey conducted by the Median Agency released on Wednesday.

According to the Median Agency findings, 22 per cent of young adults are at risk. Women are at greater risk than men of both falling below the poverty line and remaining there for longer, the survey found. This is partly due to the gender pay gap, and partly because women are far more likely to be rearing children alone than are men. Broken down by gender, 18 per cent of men over the age of 25 are at risk compared to 27 per cent of women.