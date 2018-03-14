Over 100 pubs fined since introduction of smoking ban

Over 100 Czech pubs and restaurants have been found guilty of contravening a smoking ban that was brought in at the end of May, iDnes.cz reported on Wednesday. Fines totalling CZK 243,000 have been levied.

The highest number of cases has been recorded in Central Bohemia, but the highest amount in sanctions has been imposed in the Ústí nad Labem region, where there pubs have been fined CZK 120,000.

Officials in Ústí nad Labem receive an average of two to three reports of illicit smoking from the public every day. Such reports are the most common manner that breaches are uncovered.